Harmony Gold Reports Fatal Incident at South African Mine

Harmony Gold Mining Company has reported a tragic loss of life at its Moab Khotsong mine in South Africa due to a ground fall incident. The company has extended condolences to the victim’s family and is prioritizing safety as investigations proceed. The affected area of the mine has been temporarily closed.

