News & Insights

Stocks

Harmony Energy Sees Stake Reduction by Close Brothers

October 21, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (GB:HEIT) has released an update.

Close Brothers Asset Management has reduced its stake in Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC to 4.98% after selling 263,072 shares, as notified on October 21, 2024. This shift marks a significant decrease from their previous holding of 9.17%, underscoring a notable change in shareholder dynamics for Harmony Energy. Investors may find this adjustment a point of interest given its potential impact on the company’s stock and market position.

For further insights into GB:HEIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.