Harmony Energy Sees Stake Reduction by Close Brothers

Close Brothers Asset Management has reduced its stake in Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC to 4.98% after selling 263,072 shares, as notified on October 21, 2024. This shift marks a significant decrease from their previous holding of 9.17%, underscoring a notable change in shareholder dynamics for Harmony Energy. Investors may find this adjustment a point of interest given its potential impact on the company’s stock and market position.

