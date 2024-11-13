News & Insights

Harmoney Corp Unveils Stellare® 2.0, Achieves Growth

November 13, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Harmoney Corp Ltd (AU:HMY) has released an update.

Harmoney Corp Ltd has unveiled its new Stellare® 2.0 lending platform in Australia, which has significantly boosted customer originations by over 50% in the first quarter of FY25. In addition, the company has achieved notable sustainability milestones, including a 57% reduction in emissions, while maintaining strong financial growth with a loan book of $769 million. Harmoney continues to demonstrate robust financial health, marked by improved net interest margins and reduced credit losses.

