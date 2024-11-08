Harley-Davidson Shares Decline 3% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG fell 2.6% since the company released its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24, before the opening bell. HOG reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents but declined 34% year over year. The motorcycle manufacturer generated consolidated revenues (including motorcycle sales and financial services revenues) of $1.15 billion, down 26% from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Highlights

Harley-Davidson Motor Company: Total revenues from the Motorcycle and Related Products segment, constituting the bulk of the firm’s overall revenues, fell 32% on a year-over-year basis to $876 million but exceeded our forecast of $480.4 million on higher-than-expected motorcycle shipments. Motorcycle shipments worldwide decreased 39% to 27,500 units but topped our estimate of 15,166 units. In the quarter under review, revenues from the sale of motorcycles came in at $616 million, down 40% year over year. Operating income for the segment declined 69% to $55 million from $175 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023. We expected an operating loss of $139.4 million from the segment.



During the reported quarter, Harley-Davidson retailed 36,200 motorcycle units globally, down 13% year over year. Its retail motorcycle units sold in North America decreased 10% to 24,600. Sales in EMEA or Europe, the Middle East and Africa declined 23% year over year. Sales in the Asia Pacific contracted 16%, while Latin America sales rose 4% year over year.



Revenues for parts & accessories were down 6% from a year ago to $174 million but exceeded our estimate of $94.7 million. Revenues from apparel rose 13% year over year to $56 million and beat our projection of $53.4 million.



Harley-Davidson Financial Services: Revenues for Harley-Davidson Financial Services totaled $269 million, up 10% year over year, and surpassed our forecast of $267.1 million. Operating income increased 29% to $77 million and topped our estimate of $56.1 million.



LiveWire: During the reported quarter, the total shipment for LiveWire was 99 units, climbing 98% from the year-ago quarter levels. Revenues declined 41% to $5 million. Operating loss widened from $25 million to $26 million. The reported loss was narrower than our projection of $29 million.

Financial Position

In the third quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses from the HDMC unit decreased to $208.7 million from $235.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The company paid dividends of 17.25 cents per share in the reported quarter.



Harley-Davidson had cash and cash equivalents of $2.24 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from $1.53 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. In the same period, the long-term debt decreased to $4.74 million from $4.99 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.

HOG Revises 2024 Guidance

For 2024, the company now expects revenues from HDMC to be down 14-16% year over year compared with the previous guidance of a decline of 5-9%. The operating income margin expectation for the motorcycles segment is in the range of 7.5-8.5%, down from the previous estimate of 10.6-11.6%. HOG expects its operating income for Financial Services to rise 5-10% compared to 2023, up from the previous estimate of flat to 5%.



For the LiveWire segment, electric motorcycle wholesale units are expected to be in the range of 600-1,000, down from the prior expectation of 1,000-1,500. Operating loss for the segment is anticipated to be in the range of $105-$115 million. Capital expenditure projection for the full year is estimated to be in the range of $225-$250 million.

