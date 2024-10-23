Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Adjusts Share Capital

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 214,583 ordinary shares at a price of 38.13 pence per share, which adjusts the company’s total share count to 363,863,990. This action influences the voting rights and share calculations for investors tracking changes in the company’s capital. Such strategic moves can be crucial for shareholders monitoring their investments and the market’s response to these corporate decisions.

