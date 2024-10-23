News & Insights

Stocks

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Adjusts Share Capital

October 23, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 (GB:HHV) has released an update.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 214,583 ordinary shares at a price of 38.13 pence per share, which adjusts the company’s total share count to 363,863,990. This action influences the voting rights and share calculations for investors tracking changes in the company’s capital. Such strategic moves can be crucial for shareholders monitoring their investments and the market’s response to these corporate decisions.

For further insights into GB:HHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.