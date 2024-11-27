News & Insights

Haoxi Health Tech Simplifies Capital Structure with Share Exchange

November 27, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Haoxi Health Technology Limited Class A (HAO) has released an update.

Haoxi Health Technology Limited has entered into a Warrant Exchange Agreement to cancel 3,998,000 existing warrants, issuing approximately 19.99 million Class A ordinary shares to investors. This move aims to simplify the company’s capital structure and leverage exemptions under federal securities law, offering a more direct equity stake to its current warrant holders. Investors in the financial markets might find this strategic shift noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

