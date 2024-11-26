Hao Tian International Delays Circular Despatch

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HK:1341) has released an update.
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited and Aceso Life Science Group Limited have announced a delay in the despatch of their joint circular, which provides details on the Placing Agreement and Specific Mandate. The new date for the circular is set on or before December 15, 2024, allowing additional time for finalizing essential information. This development is particularly relevant for shareholders and investors tracking these companies’ strategic moves in the financial markets.
