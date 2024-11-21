Hans Energy Boosts Tourism with New Sightseeing Passes

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. (HK:0554) has released an update.

Hans Energy’s subsidiary, Citybus, is enhancing Hong Kong’s tourism with the launch of ‘HK City Sightseeing’ and ‘Citybus+’ sightseeing passes. This initiative includes an upgraded open-top bus fleet and a new mobile app to provide tourists with immersive experiences and unlimited travel across Hong Kong. The investment aims to boost the local tourism industry and economy by offering more engaging travel options.

