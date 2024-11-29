Hangzhou SF Intra-city Delays Financial Circular Dispatch

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9699) has released an update.

Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its Financial Services Framework Agreement. Originally scheduled for November 29, 2024, the release has been postponed to around December 6, 2024 to finalize some details. Investors should note the change in schedule for this important document.

