Hang Seng Bank Strengthens Risk Oversight Framework

Hang Seng Bank (HK:0011) has released an update.
Hang Seng Bank Limited has established a Risk Committee to oversee risk-related matters and governance, enhancing the bank’s risk management framework. Composed of experienced non-executive directors, the committee aims to provide independent oversight and ensure robust controls are in place to mitigate financial and non-financial risks. This strategic move is expected to bolster the bank’s resilience against potential threats and strengthen its position in the financial markets.
