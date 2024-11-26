News & Insights

Hang Seng Bank Strengthens Risk Oversight Framework

November 26, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Hang Seng Bank (HK:0011) has released an update.

Hang Seng Bank Limited has established a Risk Committee to oversee risk-related matters and governance, enhancing the bank’s risk management framework. Composed of experienced non-executive directors, the committee aims to provide independent oversight and ensure robust controls are in place to mitigate financial and non-financial risks. This strategic move is expected to bolster the bank’s resilience against potential threats and strengthen its position in the financial markets.

