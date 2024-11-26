Hang Seng Bank Focuses on Leadership and Governance

Hang Seng Bank (HK:0011) has released an update.

Hang Seng Bank Limited has outlined the responsibilities of its Nomination Committee, emphasizing its role in leading board appointments and identifying candidates for senior management roles. The committee, primarily composed of non-executive directors, is tasked with ensuring effective succession planning and recommending candidates for key leadership positions. Regular meetings and strategic discussions will guide the committee in maintaining robust governance and leadership within the bank.

