Hands Form Holdings Announces Board Changes

Hands Form Holdings Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Ho Kwok Lung from his role as an independent non-executive director, effective October 21, 2024, due to his other business commitments. Replacing him is Ms. Zhang Lingke, who brings experience from the airline and private equity sectors, and will join several board committees. This change reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its governance structure.

