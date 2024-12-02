Hammerson Showcases Growth Strategy with Property Tour

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.
Hammerson plc is hosting a property tour for analysts and investors at The Oracle in Reading to highlight its asset repurposing strategy, a crucial part of its growth plan. The event underscores Hammerson’s commitment to leveraging its properties for increased value. No new material information will be disclosed, but a presentation will be available on their website.
