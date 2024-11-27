Hammerson Plc Sees Increase in Voting Rights

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson Plc has announced that Wellington Management Group LLP has increased its voting rights to 5% in the company following recent acquisitions. The shift in voting rights reflects the strategic maneuvers within the investment landscape, marking a notable development for those monitoring shareholder dynamics in the real estate sector.

