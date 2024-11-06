Hammerson plc Adjusts Voting Rights After Share Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, canceling 735,646 ordinary shares, thus adjusting its total voting rights to 496,325,808. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors should note this change for compliance with relevant disclosure regulations.

