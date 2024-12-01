News & Insights

Stocks

Hammer Metals and South32 Advance Isa Valley Project

December 01, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hammer Metals Ltd has announced that South32 Ltd will progress to the second stage of their Isa Valley Earn-in Agreement, focusing on a promising soil anomaly linked with an electromagnetic conductor. This stage involves a 900-meter drilling program to explore the potential of SEDEX-type base metal deposits, highlighting the project’s significant prospects. Investors will be keen to watch the developments in 2025 as South32 continues to explore these promising targets.

For further insights into AU:HMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.