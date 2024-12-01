Hammer Metals and South32 Advance Isa Valley Project

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hammer Metals Ltd has announced that South32 Ltd will progress to the second stage of their Isa Valley Earn-in Agreement, focusing on a promising soil anomaly linked with an electromagnetic conductor. This stage involves a 900-meter drilling program to explore the potential of SEDEX-type base metal deposits, highlighting the project’s significant prospects. Investors will be keen to watch the developments in 2025 as South32 continues to explore these promising targets.

For further insights into AU:HMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.