Hammer Metals and South32 Advance Isa Valley Project

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.
Hammer Metals Ltd has announced that South32 Ltd will progress to the second stage of their Isa Valley Earn-in Agreement, focusing on a promising soil anomaly linked with an electromagnetic conductor. This stage involves a 900-meter drilling program to explore the potential of SEDEX-type base metal deposits, highlighting the project’s significant prospects. Investors will be keen to watch the developments in 2025 as South32 continues to explore these promising targets.
