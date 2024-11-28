News & Insights

Stocks

Hamee Corp. Enhances E-commerce with Logistics Update

November 28, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hamee Corp. (JP:3134) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hamee Corp.’s subsidiary, NE Inc., has updated the ‘Location Management Feature’ in their cloud-based Next Engine platform to enhance e-commerce logistics and improve client profitability. This initiative aims to tackle complex challenges in the distribution industry, paving the way for a new cross-border e-commerce system.

For further insights into JP:3134 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.