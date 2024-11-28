Hamee Corp. Enhances E-commerce with Logistics Update

Hamee Corp. (JP:3134) has released an update.

Hamee Corp.’s subsidiary, NE Inc., has updated the ‘Location Management Feature’ in their cloud-based Next Engine platform to enhance e-commerce logistics and improve client profitability. This initiative aims to tackle complex challenges in the distribution industry, paving the way for a new cross-border e-commerce system.

