Hamak Gold Announces Strategic Share Transfers

Hamak Gold Limited (GB:HAMA) has released an update.

Hamak Gold Limited has announced share dealings by Executive Director Karl Smithson and his spouse, involving the transfer of shares into personal ISA accounts. Following these transactions, Mr. Smithson’s total beneficial holding stands at 7,172,849 shares, representing 8.85% of the company’s issued share capital. These moves might attract attention from investors interested in the company’s strategic financial decisions.

