Halcones Secures Promising Polaris Gold Project in Chile

October 28, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Halcones Precious Metals Corp (TSE:HPM) has released an update.

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. has secured an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the promising Polaris Gold Project in Chile, known for its rich gold deposits and past artisanal mining activities. Boasting significant mineralization over a 2.7 km stretch, the project offers a prime exploration opportunity with high-grade gold samples and accessible location. Halcones aims to modernize exploration efforts in this historically rich mining area.

