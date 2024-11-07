News & Insights

Hain Celestial sees FY25 organic net sales growth ‘flat or better’

November 07, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

“We have a number of known tailwinds in the back half of the fiscal year which give us confidence in our plan to pivot to growth in fiscal 2025. We expect productivity to accelerate in the back half and we have the right initiatives in place to drive both margin expansion and net working capital improvements which will enable us to continue to reduce net debt and improve our leverage. We are pleased to reaffirm our fiscal 2025 guidance,” stated Lee Boyce, CFO. The company is reaffirming guidance for fiscal 2025: Organic net sales growth is expected to be flat or better. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by mid-single digits. Gross margin is expected to increase by at least 125 basis points. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $60 million.

