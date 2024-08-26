Hain Celestial (HAIN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is likely to register top- and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $418.2 million, suggesting a decrease of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for HAIN’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 3.4% decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 8 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for HAIN’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, indicating a 42% slump from the year-ago period’s reported figure. HAIN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32%, on average.

Things To Note

Hain Celestial is witnessing a persistent weakness in the North America unit, stemming from softness in the baby and kids category. In addition, prolonged stabilization in the Personal Care segment is exerting pressure on the company’s performance. Slower-than-anticipated rebound in the infant formula division and snacks categories are further complicating matters. The continuation of these challenges into the fiscal fourth quarter is likely to have negatively impacted sales and overall performance. Our model suggests a 7.3% organic sales decline in the North America segment for the to-be-reported quarter.



For the fiscal 2024, management projects organic sales decline of 3-4% year over year. We expect an organic sales decline of 4.4% in the fiscal 2024. The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $155 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline.

That being said, strength in its multi-year Reimagined strategy is likely to have aided its performance. Also, strength in Hain Celestial’s International segment has been offering respite. Our model suggests the International segment's sales to be $676.8 million in the fiscal 2024, calling for a rise of 2.9% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hain Celestial this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hain Celestial carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register bottom- and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for AEO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.7% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for AEO’s quarterly earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to 38 cents. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 52% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, suggesting growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $5.02. The consensus mark for earnings indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. BURL is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it posts second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to 95 cents. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 58.3% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, calling for a rise of 11.2% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.7%.



