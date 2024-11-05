Hain Celestial Expands Share Plan and Approves Key Proposals

An announcement from Hain Celestial ( (HAIN) ) is now available.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. expanded its 2022 Long Term Incentive and Stock Award Plan by increasing the shares available for issuance from 9.2 million to 12.95 million, following shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual Meeting. Key proposals such as the election of directors, executive compensation approval, and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent accountants were also passed, reflecting strong shareholder support.

