Haichang Ocean Park Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Ernst & Young with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited due to a disagreement over audit fees. The company assures shareholders that the transition will not affect its annual audit for 2024 and believes this move will enhance cost-effectiveness. The board expresses gratitude to EY for their past services and welcomes HLB to their new role.
