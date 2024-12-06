Haichang Ocean Park Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HK:2255) has released an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its auditor, replacing Ernst & Young with HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited due to a disagreement over audit fees. The company assures shareholders that the transition will not affect its annual audit for 2024 and believes this move will enhance cost-effectiveness. The board expresses gratitude to EY for their past services and welcomes HLB to their new role.

