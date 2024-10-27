News & Insights

Haichang Ocean Park Addresses Market Rumors

October 27, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HK:2255) has released an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has addressed rumors circulating in the market regarding potential asset sales and privatization, confirming that there are no current plans for such actions. The company and its controlling shareholder are open to exploring opportunities for optimizing shareholder and capital structure but have not reached any agreements on share disposals. Further announcements will be made if necessary.

