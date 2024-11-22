News & Insights

Hafnia to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 22, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Hafnia (HAFN) has released an update.

Hafnia Limited, a leading tanker owner, is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 27, 2024, with an investor presentation led by key executives. The company operates around 200 vessels and offers a comprehensive shipping platform, underscoring its role in global oil and chemical transportation.

