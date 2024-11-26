H World Group Sees Growth Amid Restructuring Challenges

Huazhu Group Ltd (HK:1179) has released an update.

H World Group Limited reported a 10.7% increase in hotel turnover and a 2.4% rise in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching RMB6.4 billion. The company’s net income remained stable at RMB1.3 billion, while the Legacy-DH segment faced a net loss impacted by restructuring costs. Despite challenges, the company anticipates continued revenue growth of 1%-5% in the fourth quarter.

