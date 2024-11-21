Gurunavi Revises Forecast Amid Strategic Restructuring

Gurunavi (JP:2440) has released an update.

Gurunavi, Inc. has announced an upward revision in its full-year business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to improved business performance and extraordinary income from the sale of investment securities. However, the company anticipates extraordinary losses from withdrawing from some restaurant development facilities and restructuring its Shanghai operations. These strategic moves aim to enhance profitability and transition to a profit expansion phase by 2026.

