Guotai Junan Securities Releases 2024 Q3 Financial Report

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2611) has released an update.

Guotai Junan Securities’ third quarterly report for 2024, prepared under China Accounting Standards, highlights an unaudited profit forecast with implications under Hong Kong’s Takeovers Code. Investors are advised to exercise caution when interpreting the report and making share transactions. The company has obtained necessary consent to publish the report without audited financials.

