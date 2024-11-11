Guoquan Food Gains Approval for H Share Conversion

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H (HK:2517) has released an update.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the conversion of over 11 million domestic unlisted shares into H shares, facilitating full circulation. This strategic move alters the company’s shareholding structure, increasing the proportion of H shares to approximately 65.86% of the total shares. This development is poised to enhance the company’s market liquidity and investor engagement.

