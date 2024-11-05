News & Insights

Gulf Island Fabrication Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 04:43 pm EST

Gulf Island Fabrication ( (GIFI) ) has shared an announcement.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. reported solid third-quarter 2024 results with a consolidated revenue of $37.6 million and net income of $2.3 million, showcasing resilience amidst project delays and hurricane impacts. The company plans a board chair transition with CEO Richard W. Heo taking over as chair, aiming to streamline leadership and enhance strategic initiatives. Despite challenges in the Services division, the Fabrication division saw a 14% revenue increase, driven by small-scale fabrication, while the company maintains a strong financial position, poised for future growth and market expansion.

