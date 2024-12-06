Guidewire price target raised to $226 from $210 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $226 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Guidewire reported strong Q1 results and raised its FY25 guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Over the next three years, the firm is forecasting 15%-16% compound annual growth in total revenue, with much more rapid growth in recurring Subscription revenue, and expects the company will continue to drive margins towards their long-term goals, and is forecasting 21% non-GAAP operating margins for FY27.

