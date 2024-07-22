Guidewire (GWRE) Unveils New Integrations to Manage Content

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE recently introduced Built by Guidewire integrations with Box. This innovative solution is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace, allowing access to ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter and BillingCenter users on Guidewire Cloud. This advanced technology is designed to offer a comprehensive solution for managing content throughout its lifecycle by bridging the Box Content Cloud with Guidewire.



Box, an intelligent cloud-based platform, provides a cutting-edge cloud-based platform to help businesses efficiently manage and enhance unstructured data securely. Through its Intelligent Content Cloud powered by AI, Box simplifies content classification, extraction and analysis, empowering organizations to discover valuable insights and automate processes.



By consolidating client and agent data, Box enables insurers to improve collaboration, expedite claim processing and streamline document management.



Built by Guidewire offers standardized integration solutions pre-built and managed by Guidewire for insurers to accelerate cloud delivery and regular upkeep. Using Box integrations, insurers can populate files (already uploaded onto the Guidewire platform) into corresponding Box folders automatically, thereby reducing manual tasks considerably.



Box integrations will further reduce processing time and enhance security and compliance for insurers. Guidewire further highlighted that joint customers will benefit from automatic categorization and analysis of claims documents through Box platform capabilities. Categorization and analysis of claims are important for extracting crucial information such as client data, policy numbers and incident details.



By integrating Guidewire InsuranceSuite with the Box Content Cloud, insurers can conveniently store policies, claims and billing-related documents centrally in Box and connect them to the corresponding account, policy, claim and billing account entities. Apart from this, the Integration Framework for Guidewire Cloud allows developers to effortlessly create connections between InsuranceSuite and third-party applications using various APIs, messaging systems and protocols.



Insurance companies using Guidewire have access to more than 260 integrations available on the Guidewire Marketplace. These integrations have been thoroughly tested and validated for security, quality and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace offers a user-friendly ecosystem of robust solutions that can be tailored to enhance customer experiences at scale.



Guidewire is a leading provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. It caters to more than 540 insurers in 40 countries, ranging from startups to multinationals. Synergies from acquisitions and partnerships have helped the company to strengthen its portfolio and expand its footprint in the P&C market.



Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 80.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 21.2%.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.43%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 37.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.37%. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.27%.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

