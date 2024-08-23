Guess? (GES) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings Release: Things to Note

Guess? Inc. GES is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Aug 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $732 million, suggesting growth of 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, the bottom line is likely to decline year-over-year in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 44 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 38.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter.

Things To Note About Guess?’s Q2 Results

Guess? has been reaping benefits from robust brand momentum globally and strong customer response to its collections across various product categories. The company’s expansive global footprint, broad channel capabilities, extensive supply chain, diverse category portfolio and strong management team have been contributing to the upside. Management expects revenue growth in the 9-11% band for second-quarter fiscal 2025.



GES’ focus on its six critical objectives also bodes well. These include organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance with main consumer groups, customer focus, product brilliance and international footprint. Gains from these upsides are likely to have contributed to results in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

Yet, Guess? is operating in a volatile shopping environment globally, stemming from inflationary headwinds and a high interest rate environment. Concurrently, the company is witnessing persistent weakness across its Americas retail business, marked by declines in foot traffic and conversion rates.

In addition, GES continues to witness persistent supply chain issues and high operating costs, which is putting pressure on its performance. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that due to the ongoing disruption in the Red Sea, it anticipates continued challenges with inbound freight costs. For the fiscal second quarter, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 38-47 cents, suggesting a year-over-year decline.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Guess? this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Guess? carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register bottom- and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for AEO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.7% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for AEO’s quarterly earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to 38 cents. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 52% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, suggesting growth of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $5.02. The consensus mark for earnings indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST delivered an earnings beat of 2.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +9.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. BURL is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it posts second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past 30 days to 94 cents. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 56.7% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.41 billion, calling for a rise of 11% from the top line reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.7%.



