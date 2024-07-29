News & Insights

Markets
GH

Guardant Health's Shield Blood Test Approved By FDA For Colorectal Cancer Screening

July 29, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Shield blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. It is the first blood test to be approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer.

Shield is also the first blood test for colorectal cancer screening that meets the requirements for Medicare coverage.

The FDA decision follows a strong recommendation for approval by an Advisory Committee panel in May 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.