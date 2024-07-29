Guardant Health's Shield Blood Test Approved By FDA For Colorectal Cancer Screening

(RTTNews) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Shield blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening in adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for the disease. It is the first blood test to be approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer.

Shield is also the first blood test for colorectal cancer screening that meets the requirements for Medicare coverage.

The FDA decision follows a strong recommendation for approval by an Advisory Committee panel in May 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

