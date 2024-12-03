Guangzhou Automobile Group’s Strategic Moves in 2024

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting to discuss key resolutions, including the merger by absorption of a subsidiary and the transfer of partial equity interest in another. This strategic move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance and attract interest from investors monitoring corporate consolidations and equity adjustments.

