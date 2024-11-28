News & Insights

GTN Ltd. Announces Board Changes and Capital Plans

November 28, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited announces significant changes to its board with the resignation of two non-executive directors and the appointment of new members linked to Viburnum Funds, which holds a substantial stake in the company. The board plans to explore capital management options, including a potential special dividend and reinstating its on-market buy-back program, as it aims to enhance shareholder value. Viburnum emphasizes its commitment to GTN’s long-term growth and capital prospects, while planning to sell a portion of its interests to Australian family offices.

