GTCR To Acquire TRANZACT From WTW; Deal Valued At $632.4 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GTCR, a private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TRANZACT, a direct-to-consumer insurance services company, in a corporate carve-out from WTW PLC (WTW). GTCR is investing in TRANZACT alongside Recognize. The deal values TRANZACT at $632.4 million.

Headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ, TRANZACT provides a full suite of capabilities across marketing and demand generation, sales execution, post-sales engagement and technology solutions. Andy Nelson, President of TRANZACT, and the management team will continue to lead the business and partner with GTCR and Recognize.

