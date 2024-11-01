GSP Resource Corp. Completes Successful Fundraising

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising $294,000 to fund exploration work on its Alwin Mine project. The funds will support critical mineral exploration, benefiting from tax incentives. Investors received flow-through shares and warrants offering future stock purchase options.

