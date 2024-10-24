GSK to invest up to $800M in Pennsylvania site

GSK (GSK) plc announced what it calls its “largest U.S. manufacturing investment to date.” The up to $800M investment will bring state-of-the-art drug substance manufacturing and additional drug product manufacturing capabilities to the company’s site in Marietta, Pennsylvania, along with over 200 new jobs, the company stated. “The new multi-purpose facility will be capable of manufacturing sterile liquid vaccines and medicines for which there is ever-increasing demand. This facility will also house a state-of-the-art R&D pilot plant to manufacture medicines for clinical trials. Additionally, GSK will establish a new vaccines drug substance facility at the site, dedicated to manufacturing products based on the company’s novel MAPS technology, subsequent to future regulatory submissions and approvals. This expansion will double the size and capacity of the Marietta site,” said GSK. Regis Simard, President Global Supply Chain, GSK, said: “This landmark investment will establish Marietta as an innovation and manufacturing hub capable of delivering next generation medicines and vaccines to people around the world. We’re grateful for the support of local and state officials, who made this project possible, and we are excited to expand upon the important work already underway at the Marietta site.”

