GSK: CHMP Issues Positive Opinion On New Fully Liquid Presentation Of Menveo Meningococcal Vaccine

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has recommended for use a single-vial, fully liquid presentation of Menveo to help protect against invasive meningococcal disease caused by bacterial groups A, C, W, and Y. The Group said the positive opinion marks one of the final steps prior to the potential extension of the marketing authorisation by the European Commission. The final decision is expected by November 2024.

If approved, the single-vial presentation will be licenced for active immunisation of children from 2 years of age, adolescents and adults. The MenACWY vaccine has received regulatory approval in over 60 countries, with more than 82 million doses distributed worldwide since 2010.

