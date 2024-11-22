GS Holdings to Streamline by Striking Off Dormant Units

GS Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:43A) has released an update.

GS Holdings Ltd. is in the process of striking off several dormant subsidiaries in Singapore and China, which have either not commenced operations or ceased activities. This move is not expected to impact the company’s financial performance for the year ending December 2024. Investors can view this as a strategic step to streamline the company’s structure without affecting earnings.

