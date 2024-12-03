News & Insights

Stocks

Grupo Financiero Galicia Expands with New Share Issuance

December 03, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is set to issue over 113 million new Class ‘B’ shares as part of a transaction to acquire equity interests in HSBC Argentina. The shares, valued at $1 per share and priced at USD 2.421 each, will be offered publicly following authorization from the Argentina Securities Commission and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos. This move marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy, offering investors potential growth opportunities.

For further insights into GGAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.