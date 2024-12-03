Grupo Financiero Galicia Expands with New Share Issuance

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is set to issue over 113 million new Class ‘B’ shares as part of a transaction to acquire equity interests in HSBC Argentina. The shares, valued at $1 per share and priced at USD 2.421 each, will be offered publicly following authorization from the Argentina Securities Commission and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos. This move marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy, offering investors potential growth opportunities.

