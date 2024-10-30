Grupo Financiero Banorte Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Class O ( (GBOOF) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Class O presented to its investors.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. is a leading financial institution in Mexico, engaged in a variety of financial services including banking, insurance, and investment management. It is known for its comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet diverse financial needs.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Grupo Financiero Banorte reported a net income of Ps 14.24 billion, marking a 7% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The company has managed to sustain strong operating trends despite the economic volatility in Mexico, driven by robust lending activities and stable risk metrics.

Key financial highlights include a 13% increase in net interest income compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher credit origination and loan portfolio expansion. The net interest margin stood at 6.5%, with significant contributions from diversified business activities. The company reported solid growth in its loan portfolios, particularly in corporate, consumer, and commercial segments, and maintained a stable non-performing loan ratio of 1.0%.

While non-interest income saw a substantial decrease due to lower results in the insurance and annuities sectors, trading income and service fees contributed positively to the overall performance. The efficiency ratio remained stable, reflecting effective operational management and cost control.

Looking forward, Grupo Financiero Banorte aims to continue focusing on sustainable profitability and operational efficiency, leveraging its diversified business model and strong capital position to navigate the dynamic financial environment in Mexico.

