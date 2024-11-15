Grupo Ezentis Appoints New Board Chairman

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Grupo Ezentis S.A. has appointed Francisco José Elías Navarro as the Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, with changes also made to the composition of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee. These moves reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance and operational oversight.

For further insights into ES:EZE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.