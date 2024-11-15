News & Insights

Grupo Ezentis Appoints New Board Chairman

November 15, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A (ES:EZE) has released an update.

Grupo Ezentis S.A. has appointed Francisco José Elías Navarro as the Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, with changes also made to the composition of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee. These moves reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance and operational oversight.

