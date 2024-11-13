GRP Ltd. Continues Recovery of Funds from PRC

GRP Ltd. (SG:BLU) has released an update.

GRP Ltd. has reported the receipt of a fourth partial refund of RMB1,000,000 from the PRC Authority, as part of a five-instalment agreement to recover a total of RMB25.44 million. Tangshan GRP, a subsidiary of GRP Ltd., has so far recovered approximately RMB10.9 million, demonstrating steady progress in reclaiming funds.

