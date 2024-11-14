Group Eleven Reports Promising Zinc Discoveries

Group Eleven Resources (TSE:ZNG) has released an update.

Group Eleven Resources has announced significant drilling results from its Ballywire zinc-lead-silver project in Ireland, highlighting the expansion of a zinc-rich massive sulphide zone. The latest findings include an impressive 8.7 meters of 23.9% zinc and lead, suggesting a strengthening mineralization trend. Ongoing drilling efforts aim to further explore this promising area.

