Group 6 Metals Announces Director Departure

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced that Gregory Hancock has ceased to be a director as of December 4, 2024. Hancock’s interests included 7 million unquoted options through a related entity, Hancock Corporate Investment Pty Ltd. This update will be of interest to investors tracking changes in the company’s management and potential impacts on stock performance.

