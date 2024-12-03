Group 6 Metals Announces Director Departure

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.
Group 6 Metals Limited has announced that Gregory Hancock has ceased to be a director as of December 4, 2024. Hancock’s interests included 7 million unquoted options through a related entity, Hancock Corporate Investment Pty Ltd. This update will be of interest to investors tracking changes in the company’s management and potential impacts on stock performance.
