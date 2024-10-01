News & Insights

Group 1 Automotive Buys Soper Of Lincoln BMW/MINI

October 01, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI), an automotive retailer, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Soper of Lincoln BMW/MINI located in the county of Lincolnshire, U.K.

This acquisition is expected to generate around $125 million in annual revenue.

Daryl Kenningham, CEO of Group 1, said, "Our strong relationship with the manufacturer and our experience in this market area make this a terrific addition to our U.K. operations."

Group 1 has now acquired an estimated $3.9 billion of annual revenue in 2024, after $1.1 billion of acquired revenue in 2023.

