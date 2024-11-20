Grounded Lithium’s Financial Update and Strategic Moves

Grounded Lithium (TSE:GRD) has released an update.

Grounded Lithium Corp. reported a significant reduction in net comprehensive loss for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, showcasing an improved financial position. The company’s strategic partnership with Denison Mines Corp. aims to enhance its lithium exploration and development projects in Southwest Saskatchewan.

