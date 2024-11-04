Grounded Lithium Launches 2024 Program with Stantec

Grounded Lithium (TSE:GRD) has released an update.

Grounded Lithium Corp has launched its 2024 field program and has selected Stantec Inc. to lead a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Kindersley Lithium Project. The project, funded by Denison Mines Corp, includes re-entering a well for lithium extraction and conducting extensive testing to evaluate new extraction technologies. The study aims to advance the evaluation and future development of the lithium project.

For further insights into TSE:GRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.