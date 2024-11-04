News & Insights

Grounded Lithium Launches 2024 Program with Stantec

November 04, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Grounded Lithium (TSE:GRD) has released an update.

Grounded Lithium Corp has launched its 2024 field program and has selected Stantec Inc. to lead a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Kindersley Lithium Project. The project, funded by Denison Mines Corp, includes re-entering a well for lithium extraction and conducting extensive testing to evaluate new extraction technologies. The study aims to advance the evaluation and future development of the lithium project.

